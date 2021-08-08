The 7 best commercials starring Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Matthew McConaughey and more, HELLO! Russia

The Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium was won by Tampa Bay, who beat Kansas City 31-9, while 43-year-old Tom Brady, husband of Gisele Bundchen, won his seventh trophy. This event attracted the attention of not only fans of American football, but also fans of music shows. Traditionally, a half-hour break between matches was given to the world star – this year The Weeknd became the headliner. The artist performed nine tracks, among which were hits I Feel It Coming, Blinding Lights, Call Out My Name, Starboy and Can’t Feel My Face.

The mini-breaks were filled with advertising content, which always arouses no less interest, since the commercials feature the stars of the first magnitude. We’ve collected the brightest videos this year featuring Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Matthew McConaughey, Cardi B, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and more.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – Cheetos Chips Commercial

Matthew McConaughey – advertising for nachos Doritos









Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine – advertising for the operator T-Mobile

Amy Schumer – ad for Hellmann’s mayonnaise

Cardi B – Uber Eats Delivery Ads

Michael B. Jordan – Amazon Alexa virtual assistant

John Travolta with daughter Ella – advertising for Scotts & Miracle-Gro

