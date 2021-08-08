The gender of Emma Stone’s baby, HELLO! Russia

Last week, TMZ, citing its sources, announced the birth of the first-born actress Emma Stone and directed by SNL Dave McCarey. Now this news was confirmed by several reputable foreign media at once, and People magazine also managed to find out the gender of the newborn – the couple had a girl. Her name is still a secret and Emma’s spokesperson has not been contacted, according to People.

That she dreams of her own family and children, Emma admitted back in 2018 in an interview with the American Elle. According to the actress, her attitude towards this has changed a lot with age:

My opinion about children changed as I got older. Before I had a chance to babysit children and as a teenager I thought: “I will never get married and I will never have children.” Then I got older and I had other thoughts: “I really want to get married, I really want to have children.” The period when I was between 20 and 30 turned out to be really incredibly interesting, a lot of things happened – both positive and not so much. But the turn of 30 is surprisingly crystallizing your outlook on life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had since my youth, doing my favorite job, making new friends and so on, I suddenly wondered, what do I really want as an adult now?









Dave McCarey and Emma Stone

Recall Emma Stone started dating SNL director Dave McCarey about three years ago. They met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Dave was the screenwriter for a funny episode, in which Emma became a participant, the romance between them spun rapidly. A sense of humor is what the actress has always appreciated in her boyfriends, but what Stone appreciates even more lately – privacy in her personal life. For all the time that the couple were together, the photographers managed to make only a couple of their joint shots. Prior to her romance with Dave, Emma Stone had a three-year relationship with Spider-Man actor and co-star Andrew Garfield.