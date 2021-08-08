the main role of the actress caused a scandal

Recently, actress Anne Hathaway and the creators of The Witches have publicly apologized to people with disabilities. What is the cause of the conflict?

The painting “Witches” shows creatures (women) who are real witches. The peculiarity of such creatures is that they have only three fingers on each hand.

As it turned out, this picture greatly offended people who from birth have a disability associated with the structural features of the limbs. The fact is that there is such a congenital disease as ectrodactyl anomaly of the limbs of the arms and legs. The witches depicted in the film have a similar structure of the hands on their hands.

Paralympic swimming and running champion Amy Marren was the first to speak about this film. The girl published a post on a social network and contacted the company that made the film.

“Have you thought about how the portrayal of witches with disabilities will affect the community of people who do have such a disability?” – wrote the champion.

Many people supported Amy’s statement. They are confident that now people with disabilities will be associated in society with creatures such as witches.









Upon learning of such a scandal, the performer of the main role in the film Anne Hathaway decided to personally apologize to people with disabilities. She wrote a small post on the Instagram social network.

“I recently learned that a lot of people who have disabilities associated with the structural features of the limbs, especially children, experience severe mental pain because of the image of the Main Witch in the painting“ The Witch ”. I am a person who wholeheartedly believes in inclusiveness and hates violence, I just have to apologize personally to all of you for the pain you have experienced. I’m really sorry. ” Ann admitted.

This project “Witches” was filmed based on the novel by Roald Dahl. However, in the book, creatures in female form have large and long nails, but there are five fingers on each hand. The characters depicted in the film were modified by the director of the picture, he decided that it would be more effective. Now the creators of the picture were forced to publicly apologize to the disabled for their idea.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the film “The Witches” gets into a scandal. Earlier, the creators of the project have already apologized to people with alopecia. This happened due to the fact that the witches in the film were always bald, while wearing a wig.