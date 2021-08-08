The series will be shot in the universe of “Harry Potter”

This is one of the top priorities of HBO Max, so ideas for the plot are already being actively discussed!

A scene from the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2”

HBO Max will direct a series based on the Harry Potter universe. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter.



Sources of the publication clarify that the project is at an early stage of development, so we can not expect serious details of the plot in the near future. However, Warner Bros. have already held several meetings with potential screenwriters, so the case is moving forward. Some ideas for the plot were discussed, but which ones, we can only guess.

Expanding the world of Harry Potter is one of the top priorities for HBO Max and Warner Bros. In J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, there are still many unexplored aspects that the authors of the show could take on. Of course, most of all fans would like to know what happened in the lives of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2 “, so everyone is waiting for a full-fledged sequel. However, it could be another spin-off or a prequel in the spirit of Fantastic Beasts, the writers can take any of the MCU time periods.

And “The Deathly Hallows”, by the way, already has a kind of sequel. In 2016, the premiere of the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” took place, which could also become the basis for a film adaptation.









We will remind, on July 14, 2022 the film “Fantastic Beasts 3” will be released.



