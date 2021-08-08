The surgeon revealed the reason for the identical female faces on Instagram: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

A plastic surgeon and founder of the English clinic Frati Harley Surgery has revealed the reason for the same female faces on Instagram. Reported by the Daily Mail.

According to Riccardo Frati, in modern society, certain types of appearance have formed that women want to match.

It is noted that one of them turned out to be a “cat” face, which is characterized by a small nose, narrow forehead, slanting eyes and raised eyebrows. These types include Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Megan Fox and Taylor Swift.

The doctor explained that many stars with a similar appearance have resorted to eyebrow lift and nose augmentation. “Bella Hadid also had rhinoplasty on herself, but as far as I know, she denies any cosmetic surgery, including Botox injections and various fillers,” said Frati.

Related materials







It is known that the “doll” appearance has become another popular type. Its hallmarks are large plump lips, high cheekbones, large eyes, a small nose, and slightly raised outer corners of the eyes and eyebrows.

“To achieve such an effect, it is necessary to add fillers to the lips, chin and cheekbones, as well as to do nose plastics and Botox injections,” the expert emphasized and added that the owners of this type are Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In November 2020, celebrities massively got rid of pumped up lips and breasts and showed their good looks. For example, the 21-year-old star of the British reality show Love Island, Molly-Mae Hague, told how she “truly regretted” that at 18 she had her first lip augmentation. The girl published a post in which she showed that she got rid of fillers and now her lips are half as large.