The tiktoker in the video looks like Angelina Jolie and Kristen Stewart

A blogger with autism showed in the video how angry she is, and people immediately fell head over heels in love. It is not surprising, because in her face the features of two actresses are mixed – Angelina Jolie and Kristen Stewart. And you won’t be able to forget this mix.

The user of tiktok under the nickname juli.minna On February 18, she posted a video in which a subscriber asked her to show how she knows how to be cutely angry. The girl has autism, but this does not prevent her from conquering the hearts of people with her beauty.

The blogger is fluent in facial expressions, and as soon as she portrayed cute aggression on her face, the hearts of the audience immediately melted. On the recording, the girl scolds the invisible interlocutor for chewing his food too loudly. At the same time, the anger on her face is not visible, throughout the entire video the girl either smiles or laughs.

The audience was captivated by the girl’s emotions and her smile. So much so that the video flew into the TikTok recommendation and garnered over a million views.









WHAT IT IS BEAUTIFUL.

But the audience was even more enthusiastic about the bright appearance of the tiktoker. People are sure: she is the perfect mix of two famous actresses.

Is this a mix of Angelina Johnny and Kristen Stewart?

Does anyone else see Angelina Jolie?

And few people managed not to notice the sharpness of her cheekbones.

Oh, I cut my cheekbones.

An unusual appearance often attracts the eyes of people on social networks. Another tiktoker showed old photos of Soviet schoolgirls and broke stereotypes about growing up. Because the girls in the frames do not exactly look their age.

And over some people, time has no power at all. The man was released from prison after 21 years in prison and broke people with his appearance. It seems that in order to look so young, he had to sit down before he was born.