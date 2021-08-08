The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have released a sci-fi video “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

How to create the perfect girl in the lab.

Frame from the video “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have released a remix of the song “Save Your Tears” and published an animation video inspired by science fiction. It takes place in a laboratory where a scientist (The Weeknd) creates an ideal robot girl (Grande).



The video “Save Your Tears (Remix)” was produced by the London-based animation studio Blinkink, which has animation videos for Dua Lipa and Gorillaz. The video was directed by Jack Brown.





This is not the first collaboration between musicians. Back in 2014, The Weeknd took part in the recording of Grande’s hit “Love Me Harder” – it became the singer’s first track to enter the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. And in 2020, The Weeknd appeared on Grande’s sixth album “Positions”, his the voice can be heard in the song “Off The Table”.

The original version of “Save Your Tears” appears on The Weeknd’s fourth album, “After Hours,” which was released in March 2020. The song peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and received 511 million streams on Spotify.









In the original video for “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd made fun of the Grammy by defiantly throwing away a “prize cup”. This year, the musician did not receive a single nomination and accused the award of corruption – his claims were supported by many stage colleagues, including Elton John and Kid Cudi. In March, the performer announced that he would no longer apply for a Grammy and announced a boycott of the awards.

However, it seems that he is doing well without the Grammy: in February, The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl, and a month later, his single “Blinding Lights” was officially recognized as the main hit of 2020.