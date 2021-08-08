“Vintage lookalikes” Liv Tyler, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and 33 more stars

Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid

SPLETNIK.RU decided to dream up who could play the legendary Jane Birkin, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren and other stars of the last century, if now they were shooting a movie about their life. We were not faced with the task of finding the twin of this or that celebrity, but some modern stars are really very similar to divas from another era. Compare their photos and marvel!

Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lawrence

From big bottomless eyes to apple cheeks, at first glance, Helen Mirren in her youth is difficult to distinguish from Jennifer Lawrence.



Sophia Loren and Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara calls Sophia Loren her style icon. However, it is not difficult to see the external similarity between them.



Lauren Bacall and Karlie Kloss

If the actress and the model were not separated by decades, we would be sure that Lauren Bacall and Karlie Kloss are twins. They both have heart-shaped faces, deep-set eyes, and the same hair color.



Ava Gardner and Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler has the same porcelain skin, dark shiny hair and green eyes as one of the brightest Hollywood stars of the 1940s.



Shade and Jordan Dunn

If we were told that model Jordan Dunn was a clone of singer Shade, popular in the 1980s, we would definitely believe it. Do you agree that the stars are similar?



Eli McGraw and Kendall Jenner

On Instagram, fans often compare model Kendall Jenner to 1970s actress Eli McGraw, which is unsurprising. Let’s find five differences!



Tom Selleck and Ian Somerhalder

The Magnum (PI) star reminds us of the co-star in The Vampire Diaries. Maybe Ian Somerhalder should grow a mustache too …



Audrey Hepburn and Lily Collins

If a remake of Breakfast at Tiffany’s was being filmed, Lily Collins could have played the lead role. In an interview, Lily says that she likes this comparison, Audrey is her childhood idol.



Brigitte Bardot and Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams in “7 days and nights with Marilyn” (My Week with Marilyn) reincarnated in Monroe – she recreated her gait, gestures, facial expressions, voice. But outwardly, it seems to us, the star looks more like the French actress Brigitte Bardot.



Clark Gable and George Clooney

Apparently, George Clooney himself knows about his resemblance to the legendary actor. In 2008, Clooney even appeared as the star of “Gone With the Wind” in Martini’s advertising campaign.



Shalom Harlow and Olivia Wilde

Shalom in his youth resembles Olivia with a “feline” cut of the eyes, high cheekbones and similar facial features.



Mick Jagger and Harry Styles

British singer and musician Harry Styles is not for nothing called “young Mick Jagger”. Such a flattering definition was given to him by the editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. It was even rumored that he would play Jagger in the film about the Rolling Stones. But something went wrong, and the shooting never started.



Helen Hunt and Lily Sobieski

The similarities between Helen Hunt and Lily Sobieski are obvious. We think it’s all about the oval shape of the face, the similar smile and the shape of the nose.



Fred Astaire and Vincent Cassel

We’re not sure if the French actor Vincent Cassel can dance as masterly as the choreographer and one of the greatest masters of the musical genre in cinema, Fred Astaire, but they definitely have a lot in common.



Raquel Welch and Minka Kelly

It is easy to confuse the actresses: wide-set eyes, a stunning smile, a shock of dark hair.



Jane Mansfield and Megan Fox

Despite the fact that Megan Fox was never platinum blonde like Jane Mansfield, the star of “Transformers” may well pass for the young film actress, considered a sex symbol of the 1950s.



Carla Bruni and Bella Hadid

Netizens joke that Bella Hadid looked at pictures of Carla Bruni when she was thinking about how to correct her facial features. The girls have identical noses, high sunken cheekbones, a similar eye shape and lip shape. If we compare archived photos, there are almost no differences between the models.











Zora Neil Hurston and Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah bears a striking resemblance to the folklorist best known as the author of Their Eyes Were Watching God, Zora Neil Hurston.



Hedy Lamarr and Rose McGone

Early in her career, Rose McGown was remarkably similar to 1930s movie star Hedy Lamarr.

Lucille Ball and Debra Messing

Even though Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett was set to play Lucille Ball, a 13-time Emmy nominee aka Comedy Queen, we still hope that Debra Messing will one day get the role.



Ginger Rogers and Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera and 1940s icon Ginger Rogers have much more in common than just blonde hair. They can easily be mistaken for close, long-lost relatives.



Burt Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo fans believe that he is the spitting image of Burt Reynolds. Do you agree?



Marilyn Monroe and Gwen Stefani

We are sure that Gwen Stefani will be delighted with this match. After all, the singer first began to dye her hair platinum blond in order to imitate the star of the screen.



Jane Birkin and Jessica Paré

This is our official request for Jessica Paré to play Jane Birkin. The latter was a fashion icon in the 1970s, and the other was a housewife from the 70s on Mad Men.



Stevie Nicks and Cara Delevingne

Model Cara Delevingne and Nasty Gal released a limited edition holiday collection this week. While working on it, the star was inspired by female rock icons of the 1970s and 1980s, including Stevie Nicks and Cher. The outward resemblance of the two rebels of their generation is impossible not to notice.



Katherine Ross and Kate Mara

Do we see double? No, no, but it feels like Kate Mara is the twin sister of The Graduate star Katherine Ross.



Sharon Tate and Rose Byrne

Three Sharon Tate films came out this year, but none of them, alas, featured Rose Byrne (although she wouldn’t even need makeup).



Anne-Margret and Isla Fisher

Usually netizens confuse Isla Fisher with Amy Adams. But looking back several decades, we can’t stop comparing Isla and Bye Bye Birdie Anne-Margrethe.



Joan Fontaine and Chloe Moretz

Both Joan Fontaine and Chloe Grace Moretz began acting in films as children, but this is not the only thing that unites them. High cheekbones and sharp chins – you must admit that there is an external resemblance too.



Sandra Dee and Carey Mulligan

Actress Sandra Dee was at her peak in the 50s and 60s, and Carey Mulligan, who is surprisingly similar to her, became known only in the 2000s. It is surprising that in the biographical film “By the Sea” about Sandra, which was released in 2004, it was not Carey Mulligan who played, but Kate Bosworth.



Sandra Dee and Carey Mulligan