Watching a teaser for Disney’s “Cruella” with Emma Stone as the main villain :: Impressions :: RBC Style

In the teaser for the prequel to 101 Dalmatians – Cruella starring Emma Stone – the main character conquers 70s London to the song These Boots Are Made for Walkin ‘by Nancy Sinatra

The film tells the story of Cruella De Vil (Emma Stone) and her journey from an ambitious girl to an insidious villain. The action takes place in the 1970s: the future Cruella bears the name Estella and dreams of becoming a fashion designer, but is faced with London’s indifference to her desires.

According to the plot, Estella lost her parents when she was 12 years old, and after that she ended up in London. To survive, she took up robberies with the thieves Horace and Jasper. Once the heroine attracted the attention of Baroness von Hellmann (played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson), but their relationship led to the flourishing of Estella’s dark side, which eventually turned her into Cruella.

The film was directed by Craig Gillespie (Tonya Vs All) and scripted by Aline Brosh McKenna, Dana Fox and Tony McNamara (The Favorite). Emma Stone served as the executive producer of the project. Oscar-winning designer Jenny Bevan (Mad Max: Fury Road, Room with a View) was responsible for the costumes that play a significant role in the plot.

Cruella is slated to premiere on May 28th.