What beautiful Kylie Jenner looked like before popularity

The network showed how Kylie Jenner looked in her youth. A corresponding video appeared on the TikTok page.

The famous American model and businesswoman, founder of Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular women in the world. More than 240 million people follow her life on the official Instagram network.

Kylie Jenner, photo: Instagram

Milsamour’s TikTok channel featured a Western comedian that showed how Kylie Jenner looked before. The picture shows that the girl had rather Caucasian facial features, did not have such plump lips.









Kylie Jenner didn’t always look like that. She looked like this. Nice, normal girl. And what did she do? Made other normal girls think that she changed her face from this to this with the help of lipstick that only she sells. Just so you know – I’m wearing this lipstick right now,

– says the comedian.

Kylie Jenner. Photo: Heat World.

