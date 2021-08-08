Which celebrity has a birthday on November 12

We tell which of the celebrities celebrates their birthday today

Today, November 12, several celebrities celebrate their birthday.

Which celebrity has a birthday today: November 12

In 1935, the famous Soviet actress and singer Lyudmila Gurchenko was born. The actress starred in such cult Soviet films as Carnival Night, Girl with Guitar, Straw Hat, Twenty Days Without War, Station for Two, Love and Pigeons. Gurchenko was a real legend of Soviet cinema. She passed away in 2011.

In 1980, Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling was born. Ryan is originally from Canada, but was able to build a successful career in the United States. Among the most famous works of the actor are such films as “The Memory Diary”, “Stay”, “Half-Nelson”, “Fracture”, “All the Best”, “Valentine”, “This Stupid Love”.









In 1982, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway was born, who today turns 38 years old. Anne is an Emmy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner. The actress began acting back in the 90s, but popularity came to her in the early 2000s, when she starred in the movie “The Princess Diaries”. Also on account of Hathaway such films as “The Devil Wears Prada”, “Bride Wars”, “Trainee” and many others.

Also in 1982, the Russian singer and former lead singer of the “Brilliant” group Yulia Kovalchuk was born. Now Julia is pursuing a solo career. The artist is married to Alexei Chumakov and has a daughter.