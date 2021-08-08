Why none of Kendall Jenner’s guys starred in a reality show about the star family

Постоянные зрители задались вопросом, почему им ни разу не посчастливилось увидеть супермодель “в отношениях” на экране.

Kendall Jenner at the very beginning of her career, which meant shooting in a reality show, decided that she did not want her personal life to be shown in the project “Life with the Kardashians.”

The executive producer of the project, which recently thundered its finale, said that the 25-year-old model did not want her boyfriends to appear on the series because she wanted to find out privately if they were suitable for her as suitors.

“Kendall always had this rule – she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before letting them be part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” Farnaz Farjum said. on The Daily Dish podcast in Monday’s bonus episode.

“This is why we kept her privacy away from cameras. Just because she had such a rule. “

The founder of her own brand of tequila has in the past been romantically involved with performer Harry Styles, basketball players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, but just the other day she celebrated the anniversary of her new relationship. She has been dating Devin Booker for exactly a year. For this reason, the supermodel decided to write a touching post on Instagram, but her boyfriend did not disappoint at all.

The Phoenix Suns player, who is currently in the 2021 NBA League Playoffs, captioned a gorgeous sunset photo on his Instagram story shortly – “1.” He also tagged Jenner on social media next to an orange heart emoji.

Jenner and Booker’s relationship first became known in April 2020, but gradually it began to become more visible when the athlete flirted with a business woman on social networks.

A few weeks after their interaction on Instagram, the duo appeared together in real life. However, it wasn’t until February that Jenner and Booker officially cemented their relationship on Instagram.

While fans may not have gotten a glimpse of their relationship on the reality show, which ended earlier this month after 20 seasons, Booker may be making his debut in an upcoming family series produced by Hulu. After all, a whole year has passed since the beginning of their relationship.