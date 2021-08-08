why we owe an apology to Meghan Markle









After the release of the film, the singer’s fans took up arms against Justin Timberlake. Spears dated him for four years, broke up in 2001 – and from that moment the singer’s rise began and, as it now seems, Britney’s fall. Spears was accused of parting: she was condemned for alleged treason, she was hounded – punished for disagreeing with the image built in the heads of the audience. And Timberlake, based on their story, shot the super successful video Cry Me a River. Yes, and the details of their relationship, without hesitation once again “walk” on the ex-girlfriend, willingly shared – his career, these details only helped.

In 2021, Timberlake apologized to Britney – and to Janet Jackson, who also got hurt because of Justin’s actions – apologized. Admitted that he unconsciously “benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism” – and instead of supporting Spears, he pushed her into a breakdown. But it would be worth apologizing to the singer not only for him – for everyone who relished the details of this breakdown of her for many years, and today, as if forgetting about it, easily puts the hashtag #FreeBritney.







“I, now I understand, had a real nervous breakdown,” Megan Fox said in an interview in 2019. “I didn’t want to be looked at. I didn’t want to be filmed. I didn’t want to be in magazines and on carpets. I was afraid. And I was sure that no matter what I did, everything would be ridiculed. Anything I do will create a scandal. They throw stones at me. ” She didn’t speak up when the #MeToo wave began – although Fox, who got into the industry as a teenager, had a lot to talk about. She has already tried to talk about how sexualization has affected her. This video surfaced last year and was filmed in 2009. Fox came to the Jimmy Kimmel show and told how, at the audition for Bad Boys 2, Bay dressed her in a bikini, put her on heels – and made her dance in streams of water. “I was 15. I was in the tenth grade,” she said. Kimmel laughed and made a joke – with such and such a body, it’s no wonder everyone looks at her like Michael Bay.







