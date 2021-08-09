10 stars who went too far with weight loss and began to look creepy

In pursuit of modern trends, celebrities have to keep themselves in shape all the time. In addition, some of them are forced to significantly lose weight for filming. At the same time, some of them become so thin that they even look frightening.

Mila Kunis

Photo source: Legion-Media / FPA / FAMEFLYNET PICTURES / Legion-Media / GAMR / KNNG / BACKGRID

Recently, the media are full of headlines about the painful thinness of the actress. Mila lost weight beyond recognition, and this did not benefit her. The actress lost her cheeks and ugly sharp cheekbones appeared. Her breasts were “deflated” too. Fans are wondering what the matter is – in the memoirs of Demi Moore, in which Kunis’ current husband, Ashton Kutcher, is shown in the most unattractive light – and, as they say, after their publication, Mila does not find a place for herself, or is it about what- then the health problems of Kunis.

Angelina Jolie

Photo source: Legion-Media / P34 / Legion-Media / Dpa

The actress has always been slim, but after the scandalous divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie became not like herself. According to rumors from sources close to the star’s entourage, the Hollywood celebrity smoked two packs of cigarettes a day and ate almost nothing. As a result, a terrible thinness, which made the actress look like a walking skeleton.

Kate Bosworth

Photo source: Legion-Media / INB / Legion-Media / 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

The actress was already close to anorexia after a painful break with handsome Orlando Bloom in 2006. Kate managed to recover, got married, and, it would seem, everything worked out. But for some time now, the actress again lost weight beyond recognition. Fans complain that the actress has grown pretty ugly – she was much prettier when there were cheeks on her face, and not just cheekbones.

Hilary Swank

Photo Source: Legion-Media / A75 / Legion-Media / MediaPunch

This actress, too, has never been the owner of magnificent forms, but in recent years, Hilary has lost too much weight. Such thinness is not cool at all, fans of Swank are outraged and demand the return of the “million dollar baby” who had a more appetizing figure.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Source: Legion-Media / Tony Michaels / ROT / Capital Pictur / Legion-Media / Italy Photo Press

Jake had to lose weight more than once for the role. He lost 9 kilos for the movie Stringer in 2013 and said that it was not easy for him. In addition to physical exertion, the actor tormented himself with the most severe diets, because of which he was forced to constantly refuse going with friends to restaurants and bars. Jake recalled that at that time he was constantly angry and gloomy. After that, the actor more than returned the lost pounds. But lately he’s gotten too thin again – perhaps again for the role?









Natalie Portman

Photo source: Legion-Media / KM / FAMEFLYNET PICTURES / Legion-Media / KHAPGG / BACKGRID

The actress has never been the owner of seductive curves, except during pregnancy. And for the role in the movie “Black Swan” Portman lost almost to the bone. But even after the completion of filming, the actress continues to remain too thin for picky fans who often criticize her excessive thinness.

Renee Zellweger

Photo Source: Legion-Media / Legion-Media / MediaPunch

For filming in the film “Bridget Jones’s Diary” the actress was required to gain 13 kilograms. The main problem was that it had to be done in just a couple of months. Renee limited her movements as much as possible and ate only junk food, as well as fatty foods and high-calorie drinks. As a result, Renee managed to gain the pounds necessary to get the coveted role. And then she got rid of them quite easily, and not all fans approved of this. The actress is criticized for being too thin and claims that they liked “Bridget” much more.

Tori Spelling

Photo source: Legion-Media / Studio City / Legion-Media / INTERFOTO / Personalities

Netizens joke bitterly that Tory has gone from being “seductive and cute” to “ugly and skinny.” In 2014, the actress found out about her husband’s betrayal and was very worried about this. The couple managed to save the marriage, but Tory’s appearance – at least that’s what the fans think – suffered a lot.

Nicole Richie

Photo Source: Legion-Media / Joe White / Legion-Media / Rac

Nicole once had very seductive forms, but this is in the distant past. In the fight against excess weight, the actress has come a hard way – from 70 to 40 kilograms. However, this turned out to be too much, and she continued to fight – now with anorexia. Nicole managed to gain weight, but not for long. Soon, the media reported that the actress was again teetering on the brink of exhaustion. The actress herself is happy with the figure, but the audience is not too happy.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Photo source: Legion-Media / HNW / PictureLux / Legion-Media / BACKGRID

At the end of 2019, the network was stirred up by a video of the sisters, all in black and wearing dark glasses. The actresses looked very depressing. “Zombies?” “Why do they look 55?” and “What the hell happened to them?” – this kind of comments was collected by the video. There is no special information on the life of the Olsen sisters now on the network. They stopped filming in 2012, and press attention to them has subsided. It is only known that Ashley suffers from incurable Lyme disease, and Mary-Kate was undergoing treatment for anorexia nervosa, and she also suffers from kidney failure.