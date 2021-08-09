Alexandra Daddario – 35 – Gazeta.Ru

American actress Alexandra Daddario was born in New York in 1986. Her first significant role was as Annabeth Chase in the 2010 film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. For this picture, she received a Teen Choice Award nomination. Three years later, the actress returned to her role in the sequel Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters. Daddario later starred in the horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D (2013) and played the daughter of Dwayne’s The Rocks Johnson in the disaster film San Andreas Rift (2015).

A new round of popularity came to the actress after working with Woody Harrelson in the first season of “True Detective” in 2014. A year later, Daddario was invited to the sixth part of “American Horror Story” and the update of the “Rescuers Malibu” franchise, where Johnson again became her partner. In addition, Daddario played in the films “We have always lived in a castle”, “Hannibal’s Game”, “Can you keep secrets?” and others – there are about 60 projects in her filmography. In 2019, the actress played Jade in Why Do Women Kill ?, which was renewed for a second season. She also starred in music videos for the bands Imagine Dragons (“Radioactive”) and Maroon 5 (“Wait”).









On March 16, the actress celebrates her anniversary – she turns 35 years old.