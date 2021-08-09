Angelina Jolie accused of stealing her adopted son

On the eve it became known that in the case of the adoption of the eldest son of Angelina Jolie, a documentary film “Stolen Children” will be shot, which will reveal the details of the deception of the biological parents of children from Cambodia. We tell you what is already known about the investigation of the director of the film.

In 2002, Angelina Jolie adopted a one-year-old Maddox from Cambodia with the help of agent Loreen Galindo, who at that time was dealing with the issue of adopting orphans from Asia. Even then, the actress began to actively help children growing up in an unfavorable environment, so the adoption of a boy did not cause any suspicion in society. However, evidence later emerged that Loreen Galindo’s employees were cheating families in Cambodia and selling their young children to American families. In 2004, she was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Then there was the first talk that the eldest son of Angelina Jolie is the same “stolen child”, and that his family was the victim of a deception by influential parents. As a result, the US government, along with other countries, stopped adopting children from Asian countries.

Stolen Children director Elizabeth Jacobs knows exactly how children were "stolen and sold" to American families because she herself was adopted through Lorin Galinado's agency a couple of years before Maddox joined the Jolie family. Galinado's agency reportedly hired "recruiters" to pick up poor children. According to The Sun insiders, the director has evidence that the agency "bought out" Jolie's eldest son for $ 100.









Elizabeth Jacobs reportedly has no intention of bringing illegal charges against Angelina Jolie. The purpose of her film is to show who was actually involved in the resale of Cambodian children. And about the star mom, she says the following: “I think that Angelina Jolie as a mother is obliged to talk to Maddox in private, regardless of whether they want to make it public or not. Parents’ decision to withhold this information can be enormous trauma. ”

The director believes that Angelina Jolie should find out the truth for the sake of her own child. “If I were a mother, I would like to know the truth, at least for the sake of my child. I see that for the sake of her own reputation, she really needs to know a little more. “