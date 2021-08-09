Angelina Jolie spoke about the operation of her daughter Zakhara, HELLO! Russia

Angelina Jolie – an actress, peacemaker, mother of many children and a permanent guest editor of a popular American publication – started talking about personal things, about children. For Time Magazine, Jolie interviewed medical student Malone Mukwede, raising a complex medical theme about the scientific approach to treating people of different races. Most medical sources are focused on patients with white skin color, so Angelina, who at one time took care of children from different countries, understands the problem very well. Moreover, recently her adopted daughter Zarakha underwent surgery.









I have children from different backgrounds, and I know when everyone had a rash, it looked completely different depending on their skin color. But whenever I looked at medical sources, white skin was always the guide. Recently, my daughter Zahara, whom I adopted in Ethiopia, underwent surgery, and after that the nurse advised me to call them if her skin “turns pink,” the actress admitted. Jolie’s children had health problems last year. In a March Times column, Angelina Jolie wrote about the importance of women supporting each other and revealed that her two daughters recently had to undergo surgery. The actress clarified that one of them is Zakhara, but did not give the name of the other, designating her “youngest daughter”. Later, the paparazzi noticed the actress with her daughter Shiloh, who moved with the help of crutches. The actress did not name the diagnosis of the eldest daughter, and the youngest went under the surgeon’s knife because of problems with her hip.

Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara and Shiloh

Recall that Jolie has six children – three biological and the same number of adopted children. Now Jolie is suing ex-husband Brad Pitt to get sole custody of the children.