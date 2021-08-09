Anne Hathaway apologized to people with disabilities for her role in The Witches: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

American actress Anne Hathaway has apologized to people with disabilities for her role in The Witches by Robert Zemeckis. She published a post on this topic on her Instagram account.

“As someone who truly believes in inclusiveness and hates violence, I must apologize for the pain. I apologize, ”wrote the celebrity.

In the film, her heroine’s hands have an unusual shape, similar to an ectrodactyl anomaly of the limbs. In her post, the actress noted that such an image offended people with similar physical characteristics, including children.









“I want to say that I feel sorry for children with limb defects: now that I know more about it, I promise to become better. And I have to offer a special apology to everyone who loves you as passionately as I love my children: I am so sorry that I let your family down, ”added Hathaway.

Earlier, the tape “Witches” was criticized for depicting the limbs of the main characters. British Paralympic swimmer Amy Marren suggested that such representation of people with disabilities could negatively affect attitudes towards them in society.

