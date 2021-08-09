Axie Infinity Becomes The First Ethereum NFT Game With $ 1 Billion Sales | Blockchain24

According to CryptoSlam, Ethereum-based Axie Infinity NFT game sales have exceeded $ 1 billion.

At the time of this writing, $ 1,055,735 worth of tokens from the Pokémon-inspired NFT game have been sold through 2.4 million transactions. There are 324,850 buyers, 936,065 owners and over a million daily active users.

This milestone is the latest evidence that the blockchain game launched in 2018 really went viral this summer. Almost a fifth of Axie Infinity’s sales came in the past week, with three quarters ending last month.

Axie Infinity is the first NFT game to go over $ 1 billion in sales. The next best-selling game is NBA Top Shot, a basketball card game that runs on the Flow blockchain and generated $ 675M in all-time sales, and Ethereum-based CryptoPunks $ 657M.

What is Axie Infinity?

Get rid of the Axie Infinity blockchain and the game will be like a simple monster warrior. Axies have various characteristics that determine their fate in battles against other players, just like Pokémon.

Crypto makes Axie Infinity incredibly expensive. While a new Pokémon game costs less than $ 60 for 100+ hours of experience, a single Axie Infinity monster costs a couple hundred dollars. Even just a green bush costs $ 60.

However, unlike Monster Pokémon, players are free to sell their Axie Infinity tokens in the secondary markets – and given today’s high milestone of $ 1 billion, this is clearly the case. Developer Sky Mavis calls this model “play to make money.”

In November 2020, the Vietnamese developer launched Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), a governance token that allows players to vote on the future of the game. The token has skyrocketed over the past month. On July 20, AXS had a market capitalization of $ 900 million; it now has a market capitalization of $ 2.6 billion.

Sky Mavis has also launched a decentralized marketplace for 90 601 virtual land parcels where players can develop their base of operations, gather resources, and craft items. Plots often sell for over $ 10,000, although most of the game features for land have yet to be implemented.