Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman and other stars who were “rotten” for being overweight. Photo

Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman and other stars who

Celebrities are always in sight, so any change in appearance leads to heated discussions, and if the star also gained a few extra pounds, then a flurry of criticism is guaranteed.

Recently, public people have begun to defend their right to be themselves and look the way they feel comfortable, without experiencing the pangs of conscience. OBOZREVATEL reveals which celebrity was unexpectedly criticized for his figure.

1. Natalie Portman

Last month, the paparazzi photographed the Oscar-winning actress on a walk in Australia. New photos of Portman were accompanied by the news that she is carrying a third child. These rumors aroused such indignation in the actress that she simply could not help commenting on this slander.

“It seems that in 2021 it is still okay to comment on a woman’s body and speculate on it in a way that suits them,” Natalie replied, adding that she was definitely not pregnant.

2. Ryan Gosling

The famous actor, who is now a great success for the director, got into an unpleasant situation in 2010. Peter Jackson had already cast him in the thriller The Lovely Bones, where he was to play the father of the missing girl. Gosling began actively preparing for the role and gaining weight. So he ate 27 kg. However, the director and crew chased the actor away when he arrived on the first day of filming. Jackson explained his act by the fact that full Gosling is not suitable for this role.

3. Billie Eilish

One of the most successful American singers, Billie Eilish, made baggy clothes her specialty right from the start. She told VMagazine that she only wears oversize on purpose so that people do not speculate about her weight and figure. In October 2020, photographers caught Eilish wearing a tight T-shirt and shorts, and the world saw the real figure of her beloved singer for the first time. And then she was criticized for her weight.









“The body with which I was born does not meet your expectations? If I lived only with your views, sighs of approval or condemnation, I would not be able to move,” the singer believes.

4. Barbara Palvin

In mid-March 2019, a new Victoria’s Secret star was lit up – Barbara Palvin. However, her figure seemed to the subscribers of the official VS account not model. According to critics, Barbara’s body does not have the desired relief, and her hips and abdomen are too large.

And one of the American publics on Facebook, telling about the news of the modeling business, even published this news under the headline: “Barbara Palvin finally became the first plus-size Victoria’s Secret model. She deserves it.”

5. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has repeatedly become a victim of criticism from fans and the media because of her body’s tendency to be overweight. So, her photos, taken by the paparazzi during the singer’s vacation on a yacht with friends in 2016, became almost the main topic for discussion by various media and ordinary people. Since then, photographers have often caught the singer on the beaches in order to trace her changes in her figure.

“The main myth about beauty is a constant obsession with their physical attractiveness. This is what traps girls in a vicious circle of hopelessness and insecurity. I would rather take care of myself and my health than try to prove something to someone,” she said sharply in Instagram Selena.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/show/people/billi-ajlish-natali-portman-i-drugie-zvezdyi-kotoryie-podverglis-napadkam-poklonnikov-iz-za-lishnego-vesa-foto.htm?_ga= 2.188151528.1954934688.1616353221-145651382.1614425620