Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies peaked in three months

There is also a rise in other cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin and Uniswap are up 20-30% over the past week, while BNB Binance, cardano, and XRP are up 5-10%.

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency rate on Sunday, August 8, rose above $ 45,000 (the last time this cryptocurrency reached this mark in mid-May). The Ethereum rate is also growing, which also reached a three-month high. This is evidenced by data from the Coindesk exchange.

As of 16.20 (Kyiv time) on August 9, the price of bitcoin is $ 45,805.









As a result, the cryptocurrency market has added $ 300 billion over the past week. This came after Ethereum updated its software this week.

As Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin noted in an interview with Bloomberg, the update was proof of the Ethereum ecosystem’s ability to change, including reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

As previously reported, the bitcoin rate approached 40 thousand dollars.

