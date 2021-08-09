Monday, August 9, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds vaccinated against coronavirus: “Finally got 5G”




    Star couples


    10839



    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were vaccinated against coronavirus: "Finally got 5G"

    Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

    Ryan Reynolds, 44, and Blake Lively, 33, seem capable of playing any situation with humor. Recently, the spouses were vaccinated against coronavirus and talked about it on social networks.

    Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds

    I finally got 5G,

    Reynolds joked, hinting at the popular chipping conspiracy theory.

    He did not stop there and continued to joke in his story.

    Ryan Reynolds

    Science is sexy. My hat? Probably not,

    – he wrote.

    But Ryan wouldn’t have been Ryan if he hadn’t thought about his wife. In the spirit of the fashion tabloids, he decided to compare his look with Blake’s bow in a knitted blue hat from the filming of The Rhythm Section.

    Ryan Reynolds / Blake Lively

    To whom does the hat suit better?

    – asked the actor.

    Now the spouses go toe to toe in this fashionable battle. Ryan wins his wife in the fashion battle, but his gap with Blake is still insignificant, so he has every chance of winning.

    Ryan Reynolds / Blake Lively

    Blake has not yet answered her husband, but she also publicly spoke about her vaccination.

    Blake Lively

    Find yourself someone who will look at you the way I watch the gallant nurse vaccinating me,

    – she wrote.




    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Source
    Buzzfeed

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru/Instagram





    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us