Blind line-up. Expert disassembled Kylie Skin serum from Kylie Jenner

Let’s say right away that the experts do not know which cosmetic product is being disassembled. We do not disclose either the brand or the form (cream, serum or hair shampoo). We show only the composition, a complete list of components, which you can easily find on the label of your favorite product.

Our goal is to understand and understand how good a particular product is. Today, Kylie Skin serum from Kylie Jenner got into our beauty expertise.

Diana Satueva, Candidate of Medical Sciences, cosmetologist “X-Fit Premium Victory Park”, maxillofacial surgeon and expert of the International Festival of Healthy Lifestyle and Sports SN PRO EXPO FORUM

This composition is very high quality, I believe that it is a cream. All preservatives and stabilizers, of which there are few, are safe for humans, and the composition itself inspires confidence.

I want to note that this tool combines modern, effective anti-aging ingredients.

Now it is difficult to imagine an anti-age product without hyaluronic acid (Sodium Hyaluronate). Hyaluronic acid is part of the connective tissue, epithelium and nerve fibers of humans, and is also found in biological fluids and is an important component of the skin. It improves the structure of the skin, makes it smoother by reducing fine wrinkles. Without lecithin (Lecithin), the process of formation of new cells and restoration of damaged cells is impossible. It also has a softening and toning effect. Panthenol promotes hydration and regeneration. Niacinamide (Niacinamide), also known as vitamin B3, helps to stimulate collagen synthesis and improve the protective functions of the skin, helps reduce moisture loss and brightens pigmentation, softens, increases elasticity.

Linolenic Acid and Linoleic Acid help strengthen the skin’s barrier function as well as boost immunity and retain moisture. Retinol (Retinyl Palmitate) and vitamin D (Cholecalciferol) are an effective duo in the fight against wrinkles by stimulating the renewal and strengthening of local immunity.

Peptides deserve special attention in this tool. There are three of them here – Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, Acetyl Octapeptide-3. The first two smooth out wrinkles by actively stimulating collagen production, and the third reduces the depth of wrinkles by relaxing, disrupting the transmission of impulses to the receptors of facial muscles. The mechanism is similar to the action of the well-known peptide argireline, but in this case the relaxing effect is stronger. Cyclopentasiloxane is responsible for filling in wrinkles, thereby making them less visible. This product also contains a matting component – Dimethicone / Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer.









In the tool we are considering, there are a lot of plant components.

Apple extract (Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract) has antioxidant and tonic properties. Effectively restores skin firmness and elasticity.

Marula Oil (Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil) nourishes, softens and moisturizes skin thanks to its high content of vitamin E and natural antioxidants.

Sea buckthorn oil (Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Oil) contains vitamins A and E, C, fatty acids, vitamins B1, B2, K and P. It is indispensable in the care of aging skin, promotes quick skin recovery after injuries and burns, has excellent softening properties.

Rosewood oil (Aniba Rosodora (Rosewood) Wood Oil) improves skin elasticity, has an anti-couperous effect, softens, nourishes, improves microcirculation, and accelerates the healing process.

Snow Algae Extract (Coenochloris Signiensis Extract) is a very interesting ingredient. Scientists have discovered the ability of snow algae to stimulate the “longevity gene” – the protein Clotho, which was a discovery in 1997 and is named after the goddess of fate. Protein prevents aging and stops the action of destructive enzymes at the junction of the epidermis and dermis, which is responsible for skin tone. It improves texture, evens out tone and enhances the barrier function. This makes snow algae one of the most powerful ingredients in protecting the skin against environmental aging.

Corn oil (Zea Mays (Corn) Oil) has a high biological activity and has a rejuvenating effect, eliminates fine wrinkles, and also slows down the aging process. The lecithin and linoleic acid contained in this oil help to restore the skin.

Raspberry Seed Oil and Palm Oil Aminopropanediol Esters have antioxidant properties and promote collagen production to prevent early aging.

Rice water (Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Water) has anti-inflammatory and sorbing effect.

Wheat protein (Hydrolyzed Oat Protein), obtained by hydrolysis, maintains the acid-base balance of the epidermis and the moisture of the stratum corneum.

Conclusion

The composition described above is highly active and is suitable for aging, stressed skin with clear signs of aging.