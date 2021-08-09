bright show for $ 20 million

This weekend in the video game Fortnite, there were five virtual concerts of Ariana Grande at once. True, these were the same performances, which were no different. And so many of them were needed so that all gamers could enjoy the performance of the famous singer “live”.

It should be noted right away that the developers were able to achieve their goal, and almost all Fortnite fans liked such a bright show. True, Ariana Grande’s performance can hardly be called a traditional concert. The fact is that gamers had to constantly move somewhere, and even fight various enemies. It is clear that all this happened to the songs of a famous performer, and in general the whole show lasted 13 minutes. Of the interesting, it can also be noted that a huge virtual copy of Ariana Grande appeared, which constantly “ran away” from gamers.

Ariana Grande’s Virtual Fortnite Concert: Video









Also worth mentioning is the amount that Epic Games paid for all this fun. It is clear that there is no exact information yet, but Forbes representatives noted that Ariana Grande could receive more than $ 20 million. They added that the singer’s profit also depends on the sale of themed merchandise that appeared in honor of her concert.

It is worth noting that several such items were added to the Fortnite in-game store at once: a pickaxe in two versions, an emotion, a hang glider, a back decoration, and an Ariana Grande skin in two looks (classic and “Ariana, Goddess of Rift”). In total, such a set costs 2,800 V-Bucks (in-game currency), although it should be added that all these items can be purchased separately.

Ariana Grande Kit / Photo from Epic Games