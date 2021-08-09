Cameron Diaz on her acting career and new hobby

For a long time, fans of Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz have been waiting for her to return to her activities. Whether it happens or not, read on.

More than six years ago, the Hollywood beauty announced that she was pausing her career in the film industry. After Cameron stopped working, her life changed completely, and for the better. In 2015, she got married for the first time (although she previously said that most likely this would not happen) and now she does not hesitate to show everyone her happy marriage. Already in 2019, thanks to the IVF procedure, a daughter was born to the star spouses. The child also became the firstborn for Diaz. From that moment on, the family for the actress came first, and it still continues this way.

No one would ever have thought that the ambitious careerist Cameron Diaz would one day quit her job. She was in love with her work, which is why for a long time she did not open her heart to other feelings. At the moment, the celebrity admits that she is in no hurry to return to Hollywood realities, moreover, she does not have a great desire to reappear on the set. The star spoke about this as part of the American show SiriusXM, where she was invited as a guest.









“Will I ever act in films again? I’m not going to do this yet. But will I? I have no idea. Maybe, maybe I try to never say never. At the moment, when I was trying on the role of a mother, I can’t even imagine how I would leave my child and spend 16 hours a day on the set. Definitely not for me “ – the actress admits.

Also, Cameron Diaz once again thanked God for the opportunity to become a mother, and admitted that it was thanks to her daughter that she learned what real happiness is. A little later, in a conversation with the presenters, the celebrity sincerely sympathized with all the mothers who are forced to work and stay away from their children for a long time.

It is worth noting that if you decided that Cameron completely plunged into the family and forgot about herself, then no. Being at home all this time, without work, the celebrity discovered an unexpected hobby that daily inspires her to new achievements. Most recently, Diaz presented to the public, a personal brand of organic wine, on the creation of which she worked for a long time. Now she is working on her product every day, devoting as much time to this hobby as possible. She really enjoys her activities, which also makes her happy.