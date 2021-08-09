Monday, August 9, 2021
    Cannes 2021: Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Maggie Gyllenhaal and others at the gala




    the Red carpet


    19945



    Cannes 2021: Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Maggie Gyllenhaal and others at the gala

    The Cannes Film Festival is rich not only in bright premieres, but also in other events within the framework of the show, which also do not deprive the stars of the attention. So, yesterday on the Cote d’Azur there was a Kering gala evening dedicated to the Women In Motion Awards. This award recognizes outstanding and talented women who excel in a particular field.

    The reception was attended by many celebrities, including Hollywood actress Salma Hayek. She came to the event with her husband – French billionaire François-Henri Pinault – and happily posed for reporters. For the release, Salma chose a blue floor-length dress covered with sequins from her friendly Gucci brand.

    Actresses Lou Doyon, Jodie Turner-Smith, Melissa George, members of the jury of the film festival Maggie Gyllenhaal and Melanie Laurent and many others attended the evening in outfits of the same brand.

    Let’s remind that today within the framework of the Cannes Film Festival two more evening premieres will take place: American director Wes Anderson will present his new work entitled “French Gazette. Supplement to the newspaper” Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun, and Louis Garrel is a film called La croisade, starring his wife Laetitia Casta.

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





