Cardano Announces Alonzo Purple Testnet And Is Coming To Launch Smart Contracts | Blockchain24

The Cardano Alonzo testnet has entered a “purple” phase, according to an announcement made by research firm IOHK.

ALONZO UPDATE: We are pleased to announce that we have successfully created #AlonzoPurple and have started the new user onboarding process today 1/12

$ ADA #Cardano @CardanoStiftung @Cardano @emurgo_io @IOHK_Charles – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 6, 2021

IOHK writes:

“This is an exciting and important next step in Alonso’s journey. In fact, a journey through Cardano. With the support of testers from our OG community during the Blue & White phases, AlonzoPurple will be the first fully public Cardano testnet to support smart contracts.

This is an important moment, marking significant progress in the rollout of smart contracts on the Cardano mainnet, which is slated for late August / early September.

So Alonzo’s progress is very good. We still have a way. We expect more errors and possibly more bumps on the road. That’s what a testnet is for. And there is still a lot of work ahead of integration, testing and optimization.

But we are on the right track and we feel good. And behind us, next to us, the incredible Cardano cheers us on. And a truly exciting future is just around the corner. ”

The new milestone, preceded by ‘blue’ and ‘white’, marks an important step towards launching smart contacts on the largest proof-of-stake blockchain.









The Alonzo Purple Testnet is fully public, which means that all participants in the innovative Plutus program, all betting pool operators and exchanges can participate.

By comparison, Alonzo Blue and Alonzo White were capped at 50 and 500 users, respectively.

According to IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson, Cardano will begin the systematic implementation of cryptocurrency exchanges.

“Cardano in 2021 successfully launched the Alonzo testnet, in which you can create smart contracts, and later the mainnet is expected to launch. Now is a hot enough time for investors in ADA, many are waiting for the rapid development of the Cardano ecosystem, the growth of ADA. Among the indicators is the influx of institutional money. in ADA, Grayscale recently disclosed a large investment in ADA. It is difficult to call staking pools “projects”, but at present it is staking pools that are the most successful and really working projects in Cardano. % (according to PoolTool statistics). And this is what the owners of ADA use the most. There are no really massive and popular DApps in Cardano, since the mainnet has not yet been launched. There is a set of projects that are still working on Ethereum, but declare themselves as participants of the Cardano ecosystem, trading platforms such as SundaeSwap or Orion are likely to be the first to succeed in the Cardano ecosystem. in the field of decentralized landing (Liqwid), oracles (ERGO), derivative trading, asset management (Ledgity). But it seems to me that Cardano has great potential in the field of decentralized cloud storage and cloud computing like Iagon, “says Roman Nekrasov, co-founder of the LAZM data center.