Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Julia Vysotskaya and other stars who shaved baldly or did ultra-short haircuts

Charlize Theron / Julia Vysotskaya

The decision to have a haircut is certainly very bold. Saying goodbye to hair is difficult even for many men, who for the most part already wear short haircuts. What can we say about women, for many of whom long hair is a symbol of beauty and femininity. Nevertheless, sometimes some go on such brave experiments, especially movie stars, because sometimes, by virtue of their profession, they have to do this and radically change outwardly. Today we are talking about famous women who shaved baldly or did very short haircuts.

Charlize Theron

45-year-old Hollywood actress Charlize Theron knows how to masterfully transform into any images, be it the romantic Sarah in the movie “Sweet November” or the serial killer Elin in “Monster”. Theron is not afraid to be different, for which the audience loves her. For a role in Mad Max: Fury Road, the star shaved off her hair.



Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road

And she did it on her own at home with the help of a shaving machine. Judging by Charlize’s smile, she was not at all sorry to say goodbye to her curls.

In honor of our @CTAOP drive-in screening of #MadMaxFuryRoad tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa. A huge thank you to @TheGroveLA and @ChadHudsonEvent for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again pic.twitter.com/tIZzRw64Gv – Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 31, 2020

Natalie Portman

Famous actress Natalie Portman had to shave her head for her role in the movie “V for Vendetta”. Fans of the star liked her new image, and they noted that with a shaved head, she looks very gentle and cute.



Natalie Portman in V for Vendetta

Demmy Moor

The film “Soldier Jane”, in which Demi Moore played the role of Lieutenant Jordan O’Neill, is one of the key and most famous in the career of the 57-year-old Hollywood actress. And one of the iconic scenes in the film is the episode when she shaves her head to the song Homecoming.



Demi Moore in the movie “Soldier Jane”

The actress admitted that her haircut had a great effect on the public.

A lot of people wanted to touch my head. But the funniest reaction was from my children, who asked friends if they would like to look at their mother’s head,

– she shared.

Almost 20 years later, the mother’s example was followed by her daughter Tallulah, who also shaved her head. She admitted that she was inspired by the famous film with the participation of Demi.



Tallulah Willis

Ann Hataway

This actress had to say goodbye to her hair for a role in Les Miserables. The star got a short haircut, but she didn’t like such a beauty transformation at all. Moreover, she was very worried about it.

Cutting my hair led me to cry as a patient in a mental hospital. I was inconsolable

– shared Anne Hathaway.



Anne Hathaway in the movie Les Miserables

But the sacrifices were definitely worth it: for her role in the film, the actress won an Oscar in the nomination for Best Supporting Actress. And besides, the hair grew back after a while!





Cate blanchett

For 51-year-old Cate Blanchett, the short haircut was a very enjoyable experience. She cut her hair in 2001 for the movie “Paradise”.



Cate Blanchett in the movie Paradise

Shaving your hair is liberating. I only had to do it once for a movie role, but I also did it periodically before. I did it in school, probably to rebel, but I cut my hair short a few years ago and am thinking of doing it again,

– she admitted in an interview with The Daily Telegraph several years ago.

Shira Haas

The popular 25-year-old Israeli actress Shira Haas shaved to star in the TV series Unorthodox, which made her famous. The star admitted that this decision was not easy for her. Nevertheless, she did not doubt for long and, realizing that this episode (and her head is shaved right in one of the scenes) would be almost central in the entire series, she agreed.



Shira Haas in the TV series “Unorthodox”

Sigourney Weaver

In 1992, Sigourney Weaver shaved her head for her role in Alien 3. Upon learning that she would have to part with her hair, the actress jokingly told director David Fincher that he should increase her fee (in the end, she was paid four million dollars). For five months, when the picture was filmed, the actress regularly shaved her head. Sigourney admitted that she experienced physical discomfort.



Sigourney Weaver in the movie Alien 3

I felt much colder. It’s amazing how long your head stays warm when you have hair. So most of the time I was colder than before, but otherwise I felt lighter,

She said.

Cynthia Nixon

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon took this bold step for a role in the theater. In 2012, she starred in the Broadway production of Wit, in which she portrayed a woman with cancer. To fully match the image of a cancer patient, the star shaved baldly every day.









I was always curious to see what it would be like. I like it, but I don’t think I will always walk like this

– she admitted.

Amber Rose

Model and actress Amber Rose made an ultra-short haircut as a teenager, and since then this hairstyle has been her highlight and the main distinguishing feature of her corporate identity. In this way, Amber looks very harmonious and feminine.





Kristen Stewart

When Kristen Stewart appeared at the premiere of The Personal Shopper in 2017 with an ultra-short haircut and blonde hair, fans decided the star was gearing up for a new project. But it turned out that radically changing the image was her personal desire.

The star herself said that she had long wanted to do this, and in the work on the film “Underwater”, where she played a mechanical engineer, it was convenient for her (although the script did not require it).

It was practical!

She said.

Cara Delevingne

In 2017, model and actress Cara Delevingne shaved her head for filming the film “Life in a Year”, in which she played a cancer patient. The star admitted that she herself told the director Mitya Okorn that she wanted to shave her hair, although many tried to convince her not to do this.

When it comes to cancer, it’s important for me to feel what it’s like not to have hair. It’s so important to feel beautiful whether or not you have hair. It does not matter.

This transformation turned out to be one of the most liberating things I have ever done. I like it. It was really amazing

She explained.

Britney Spears

The dramatic external changes of 38-year-old singer Britney Spears are associated with a difficult period in her personal life. In 2007, she broke up with her husband Kevin Federline, with whom she gave birth to two sons, whom she lost custody, took drugs and was treated in a rehabilitation center. It was then that the star decided to shave baldly.

Arriving at the hairdresser, she asked to shave her hair, but the owner of the salon refused to do this. Then Britney took the typewriter with an unwavering hand and did it herself.

Sinead O’Connor

For more than 20 years, a shaved head has been the signature style of 53-year-old Irish singer Sinead O’Connor. As the star admits, in a different way she feels out of place.

I don’t feel like myself until I shave. So even when I’m old I will keep doing it

She said.

Julia Vysotskaya

The wife of Andrei Konchalovsky, Yulia Vysotskaya, shaved her head for filming her husband’s film “Paradise” four years ago. At first, she said, she was generally unaware that she would have to go for such a radical beauty transformation.

I had no idea that I would be shaved bald. Andrey Sergeevich waved away for several months and spoke indifferently:

– she admitted in an interview with Tatler.



Julia Vysotskaya in the movie “Paradise”

It was not easy for her to decide on this, but she still parted with her hair.

Shaving at 42 is not exactly the same as shaving at 28. You lose, I don’t even know how to call it correctly … Well, let’s say I wake up – somewhere swollen, tired, tortured, bruises, bags. I think it’s okay: now I’ll stick something like that on my head. Now what should I do?

She said.

Konchalovsky’s tape, by the way, was warmly received by critics and received the “Silver Lion” for the best directorial work at the Venice Film Festival.

Now the star calls that experience interesting, but admits that she would not like to repeat it.

Why don’t I want to now? Because I felt too defenseless, almost naked

– noted 47-year-old Vysotskaya.

Mariya Kozhevnikova

Another Russian actress also had to part with her curls because of work. Maria Kozhevnikova was shaved bald right on the set of the film “Battalion”.



Maria Kozhevnikova in the film “Battalion”

This is what little I could do for this film. I decided that I had to go through what the girl who became the prototype of my heroine went through. In addition, my family and lover supported me very much – they convinced me that they were ready for any metamorphosis. But in case it is hard to get used to the new look, we have already prepared a wig,

She said.





Ekaterina Vilkova

But the actress Ekaterina Vilkova made such sacrifices in vain – she also had to star in the “Battalion” and had already managed to shave off her hair, but she was forced to give up filming due to pregnancy. Fortunately, she did not worry about parting with her hair – she liked the new hairstyle.