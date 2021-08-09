Controversy erupted between Jake Gyllenhaal and Dwayne Johnson. And all because of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher!

“I’m the complete opposite of celebrities who don’t wash.







Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson











A few weeks ago, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted on Dax Shepard’s podcast that they do not see the need for frequent showers and they only bathe their children when they “see dirt on them.” The actor agreed with the guests and noted that he and his wife Kristen Bell also abandoned the practice of bathing every night. In the network, these revelations caused a great resonance, even celebrities could not stand aside.









Jake Gyllenhaal supported his colleagues and admitted that he is “more and more convinced” of the unnecessaryness of daily water procedures. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor stated, “I really believe that good manners and bad breath will go nowhere. I do not forget about this. But I also believe that avoiding bathing is very beneficial in skin care and that we cleanse naturally. “

Dwayne Johnson disagrees with this point of view. “The Rock” said on his Twitter page: “I am the complete opposite of celebrities” who do not wash “. A cold shower to start your day. Warm shower between workout and work. Hot shower after work. My face, my body, I exfoliate my skin and sing (without falling into tonality), ”the actor shared.