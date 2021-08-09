Critics trashed Robert Zemeckis’ film “The Witches” with Anne Hathaway

It looks like the 1990 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book was better.

Shot from the film “Witches”

A new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis, will be released very soon. And the first reviews of critics have already appeared on the web.



Apparently, the 1990 version was better. The project has only a 51% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 46% on Metacritic.

ReelViews writes that this is another unnecessary remake:

“Like many unnecessary remakes, The Witches doesn’t justify its existence.”

The New York Post critic did not seem to feel any emotion at all while watching:

“There is no threat, the charm is at zero, and the visuals don’t seem like anything special.”

They even write that Anne Hathaway is “the only attraction of this boring film.” But among the angry critics are those who love the film. For example, here is the opinion of JoBlo’s Movie Network:

“Zemeckis has created a fun and enjoyable holiday movie to watch while many of us are stuck at home this Halloween.”

The New York Times critic agrees with his colleague, noting that this film has more soul and emotion than other films of the director, which are lost “behind technology.” But CBR does not share their opinions:

“This is not a unique vision of a nightmare. There is more of something plastic here, although there are indiscriminate attempts to bring social commentary to Dahl’s story. ”

“The movie is definitely aimed at kids who might not care about bad CGI. Constant fluctuations in mood do not help the project. It’s hard to tell if the film wants you to laugh at it or pretend to be scared. ”

Recall that Octavia Spencer, Jazir Bruno and Stanley Tucci also starred in the film about the confrontation between witches and children enchanted in mice.

The premiere of The Witches is scheduled for October 29th.



