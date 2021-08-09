Daisy Ridley is ready to play Spider-Woman in the upcoming solo album by Olivia Wilde

Last summer, Deadline announced that Olivia Wilde would take on directing a new full-length solo album based on the expanded Spider-Man universe. No one starring in a fantastic action game about Spider Woman not picked up yet – the project is in its early stages of development, and Wilde has just finished filming her film Don’t Worry Sweetheart starring Florence Pugh.

But the casting news will come sooner or later, and until then, traditional fancasting has been going on on the network for a long time, where she has become a favorite Daisy Ridley, which, as it turned out, has never heard anything about the flattering choice of the people. Ridley, who participates in the promo tour of Doug Lyman’s fantasy thriller “The Tread of Chaos”, where she plays along with the current Spider-Man Tom Holland, said that she did not know anything about fancasting, but would gladly join the “spider” universe of Sony and Marvel, where, along with Peter Parker, “Venom” and “Morbius” already live.









I told her about it possibly being a new Marvel Universe and asked if she’d do a franchise like that. She said, “Oh, yeah, for sure!” She talked about friends being involved with franchises and how much content there is these days with streaming services. – Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 20, 2021

Ridley, by the way, really liked the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, she is enjoying watching the series “WandaVision” and would be glad to become a part of another popular franchise.

Not much is known about the project itself. The Spider-Woman costume has been tried on at various times by Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew, among others. Which one of them the creative team of the film, led by Olivia Wilde, will tell, has not yet been reported. Wilde will direct the solo album from his own script, co-written with Katie Silberman. Produced by Amy Pascal.