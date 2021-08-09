Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin now live together. Details!

Lovers often spend time with Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband.







Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson











Foreign press sources said that the 31-year-old actress and 43-year-old Coldplay lead singer have moved to a luxurious mansion in Malibu, which they acquired in October last year for $ 12.5 million. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have lived together since the beginning of the quarantine, so the news that they were moving in did not come as a surprise to anyone. It is noted that the residence officially belongs to the musician, and the star of Fifty Shades of Gray owns real estate in Hollywood Hills.









“Chris has always been a huge Malibu fan. He loves to be on the beach, often surfs and runs, – said an insider to People magazine. “Dakota seems to like it as much as Chris. They both love nature and often walk along the beach. They also support local restaurants. “

The celebrity couple often dine with ex-wife of Chris, 48-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow, and her current husband, 49-year-old Brad Falchek. “It is obvious that they still get along very well,” the source said.

Martin and Paltrow were married from 2003 to 2016, and they had a daughter, Apple (now 16) and a son, Moses (14). In 2018, Chris began dating Dakota Johnson, and Gwyneth got married.