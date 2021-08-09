David Schwimmer confessed his love for Jennifer Aniston on the set of Friends: Series: Culture: Lenta.ru

Actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played lovers Rachel and Ross in Friends, talked about their true feelings for each other on set in the HBO Max special, Friends: Reunion. Writes about this The Sun.

Host James Corden said during a conversation with the artists: “You are all young, hot, good looking and successful actors, and it is inconceivable for me that there were no offscreen romances.”

“In the first season, I was deeply in love with Jen,” ​​admitted Schwimmer. Aniston added that the feelings were mutual.

At the same time, the artists assured that they remained friends on the set. “I remember saying to David one day, ‘It would be such a bummer if the first time you and I really kiss is shown on national television.” Of course, the first time we kissed was in that cafe. So we just directed all our adoration and love for each other to Ross and Rachel, ”Aniston explained.

Schwimmer added that in those days they were like two ships sailing past each other, because one of them was constantly in a relationship with someone else.

In Russia, the special issue “Friends: Reunion” comes out on May 27. The Friends show has ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. According to the MTV channel, he was recognized as one of the best comedy series on American television. The project has won six Emmy awards.