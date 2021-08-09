Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande presented a new joint song “Met Him Last Night”

Demi Lovato’s new album has been released, including “Met Him Last Night”, her collaboration with friend Ariana Grande.

Demi Lovato’s new album released “Dancing with the devil is an art start over ”was eagerly awaited last night by all Ariana Grande fans. Created in collaboration with former Disney star Ariana Grande, the track could be a standout song in what is arguably Demi’s most personal project. Demi and Ariana, renowned for their ability to strike sky-high notes, have applied these shared skills to express a powerful harmony about facing the devil.

“Dancing with the Devil” are on the heels of Demi’s eponymous documentary on YouTube Originals, and the album acts as an unofficial soundtrack for the film. Featuring seventeen new songs (along with “What Oher People Say”, previously released by the collaboration with Sam Fisher, and “Anyone”, the song she debuted at the 2020 Grammy) Dancing cements Demi’s comeback after her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Fittingly, Ariana, who first hinted at this collaboration on March 7, said she was recording “a backdrop for a song for a friend,” will be here to witness Demi’s triumphant return to the stage.









Demi Lovato spoke about her friendship with Ariana Grande in an interview Harper`s Bazaar in April 2020. “I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a strong friendship, it’s so hard to find,” she told the publication. “Two women who work in a competitive industry are friends, it seems the whole world wants to set women against each other.”

Ariana was instrumental in one of Demi’s “defining moments.” Demi signed a contract with Scooter Brown in May 2019, announcing that she had a new manager in an Instagram post. But this deal might not have happened.

Scooter after a personal meeting with Demi changed his mind. “I met her and said, ‘She is special and I want to collaborate with her,” he said. But Scooter needed someone to vouch for Demi. Ariana enters. “Demi and Ariana went out for coffee,” Scooter said. “Ariana called me later and said, ‘You have to do this – I want her to be with us. She is in our family! She will be protected and she is my friend. I want you to help her. ” And I just thought it was really cool. This act is very different from what you would expect from the music industry today. “