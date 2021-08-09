Despite July Volume Drop, Binance Still Leads the Market

Views: 139









In July, crypto exchange spot trading volumes dropped 31.5 percent to $ 1.9 trillion, a low low in 2021. Moreover, the main giants – Bitcoin and Ethereum – grew by 18.3 percent in the first and 11.2 percent in the second.

The negative dynamics is explained by the close attention of financial regulators to the leading cryptocurrency exchange – Binance. Now the brainchild of Changpeng, Zhao is fighting for compliance with the laws of various states.

“Crypto exchanges like Binance have been the subject of particular scrutiny from regulators around the world. Likewise, stablecoins are criticized by regulators because of the possible risks for consumers and the global financial system, ”says the CryptoCompare report.

At the same time, Binance is the largest spot trading platform for the cryptocurrency segment. In July, the volume of the crypto exchange amounted to a solid $ 455 billion. The second place is taken by OKEx with volumes of $ 96.8 billion, and the third is Huobi Global with $ 92.7 billion: double-digit versus three-digit.

Also in July, the trading volumes of derivatives were unlucky – they fell by 22.6% to $ 2.5 billion. An increase in the crypto derivatives market is noted – in July it already occupies 56.9% of the entire crypto market instead of 52.9% in June.