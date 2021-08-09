Disney’s The Devil Wears Prada: Western Critics’ First Reviews of Cruella with Emma Stone

Western critics have already watched Disney’s Cruella, in which Emma Stone portrayed the iconic villainess and fur lover from 101 Dalmatians. They tweeted their (mostly positive) impressions until the film’s embargo ended, and likened it to The Devil Wears Prada. Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Mears admitted that he did not expect anything supernatural from the remake, but after what he saw on the screen, he wrote that it was “damn good.” “It hits the face so hard it’s still red as beetroot a day later,” he liked so much.

In particular, critics liked the acting of Emma Stone and Paul Walter Hauser (he plays the thief Horace hired by Cruella De Ville). Among other things, the soundtrack and extravagant costumes of the main character were highly appreciated. Courtney Howard of Variety wrotethat costume designer Jenny Bevan deserves her third Oscar.

#Cruella ! Love! So much fun! Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The Emmas! The costumes. The everything. And for the love of Goddess, please have a Cruella challenge on Drag Race. – Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) May 15, 2021 Mark Malkin, Variety: “Fell in love with Cruella! To Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. In suits. Absolutely everything. It was so much fun! And for our goddess love, take Cruella in [реалити-шоу] “Royal Race of Ru Paul” “

According to Randolph, a gay character named Artie was played by John McCrae, who will have several scenes in the film.

Scott Menzel, founder of the Hollywood Critics Association named Cruella was “the biggest surprise this summer” and noted that the film turned out in many ways different from other Disney films – “bold, dark and surprisingly anti-Disney.”

However, some critics still found flaws in the picture. Cinema Blend author Sarah El-Mahmoud named the film was “taut,” but still praised the presentation of ’70s fashion and the daring cast. Blogger Eric Anderson seemed Cruella’s 2 hours and 15 minutes was “a little too long”, but he noted the outstanding acting, the work of the costume designers and the music in the film. The film takes place in the 1970s, when the main character still bears the name Estella and dreams of becoming a fashion designer. In the story, the girl lost her parents when she was 12 years old, and after that she ended up in London. To survive, she took up robberies with the thieves Horace and Jasper. Once she found herself in the world of the rich and famous, where a rock musician instructed her to create an author’s jewelry. Emma Thompson, Mark Strong and Paul Walter Hauser starred opposite Stone. The film was directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously directed Tonya Against All, and the soundtrack was written by composer Nicholas Britell (Moonlight). Cruella will hit the Russian box office on June 3, and in the US the release will take place on June 28 simultaneously in the cinema and on the streaming service Disney +.