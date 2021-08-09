Divorce of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox is gaining scandalous momentum

Model Megan Fox decided to file for divorce at the end of November 2020. Now she is waiting for a long process of divorce with actor Brian Austin Green.

After parting, the star spouses remained in a normal relationship, although the actor tries to “prick” his ex-wife every time. Therefore, everyone thought that their divorce would be peaceful and calm, but apparently, one can only dream about it. The couple started having problems, they are connected with custody of children.

According to Western media, Brian Austin Green has filed a lawsuit demanding full custody of the children. That is, he wants to have the same rights to children as their own mother. Recall that over 10 years of marriage, the spouses already had three children: the youngest Jornie is 4 years old, the middle Noah is 6 years old and the eldest Bodhi is 8 years old.

According to the documents that Brian submitted to the court, we are talking about full-fledged physical and legal custody of three children. The actor also indicated in a statement that he does not ask his ex-wife for alimony to raise his sons. But Megan Fox does not agree with such requirements of her ex-spouse. She wants her children to live and be raised by her, and spend time with her father on weekends. I wonder what court will make a decision, because after Megan left Brian for a new lover, the children lived with their dad for a long time. Fox visited them periodically on weekends.

Fox and Austin Green have been officially married for over ten years. Brian was the first to announce the separation back in May of this year. Megan hid this information to the last, and it is clear why. She started a new relationship while still married.









“It’s terrible when your life changes dramatically. Everything that you got used to for more than 15 years is changing. I honestly really do not want any disagreements between me and Megan, she has been my best friend all these years, and I do not want to lose her now. I still love her and will love her. I also know that she loves me. Our family was really cool and special ” – the man said frankly in an interview in May 2020.

Insiders reported that in October of this year, Brian and Megan were able to settle all differences and come to a common vision for the future. Now sources say that the guardianship process did not go according to plan and a conflict arose between the former spouses.

“Meghan has always been unpredictable and inconsistent – this is the main reason for their breakup, and today’s custody issues.” – says the insider.

Recall that the actors met on the set of the series “Hope and Faith”, it happened in 2004. After that, they met for five years and only then decided to tie the knot.

At the moment, Fox is dating Colson Baker, a 30-year-old American musician, because of whom the actors got divorced. More recently, the couple first appeared at an official event. The actress gives an interview with great pleasure about her chosen one, stating that her love was at first sight.