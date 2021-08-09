Emma Stone denies her Cruella is a copy of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

The Cruella trailer came out in February. Oscar-winning Emma Stone plays the famous fashionista in the upcoming Disney drama about Cruella De Ville’s origins, and the film has already caused a splash on social media. Some fans have concluded that the character in the film is very similar to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. However, the actress disagrees with this theory. In a recent interview with Total Film, she shared her opinion on the matter. “I would never even remotely compare myself to Joaquin Phoenix. I wish I was like him. Cruella is very different from the Joker in many ways, ”says Stone.

Craig Gillespie, director of Cruella, also commented on the situation. “There are some really deep, emotional things that Cruella has to deal with that put her on a villainous dark side. So in that sense, it is similar. To reimagine Cruella, I thought it was important to show her darker side. But it will be a lot of fun and a lot of humor, ”said the director.









Cruella will be released May 28 in theaters and on Disney + with Premier Access. The film tells the story of a fashionable lady who goes against the laws of society and runs a business. The story will take place even before the events of the first film about the villainess.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko