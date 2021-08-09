ex-employees of Kylie Jenner told how difficult it is to work with a star

“You can’t talk, take pictures and ask questions.”







At 17, Kylie Jenner founded her cosmetics brand, which is now valued at $ 1.2 billion. Recently, the star released a video in which she told how her beauty empire was born. Employees of the Californian company Spatz Laboratories, which once produced Kylie Cosmetics, shared their version of the events and revealed not the most pleasant details of working with the young millionaire, who sometimes appeared at the factory with her “momeger” Kris Jenner.









“Before their arrival, our leaders warned us:“ You cannot talk to them, take any photographs or ask questions. You have to keep working, ”a former employee of the company told the British tabloid The Sun. She added that Kylie never spoke to the staff and just silently watched the process.

Other workers confirmed this: “The leaders said:” Don’t talk to them, don’t even look at them “… Everything had to be done perfectly and if it was not so, then in front of your eyes they threw everything into the trash.”

So far, Kylie has not commented on the unexpected statements. The star sold most of her beauty brand to Coty last year, but remains its face and shareholder. Because of the deal, Forbes magazine even named Jenner the youngest billionaire in the world, but a few months later, with great disclosure, deprived her of this title.