Monday, August 9, 2021
    Father or mother? Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare photo with her son




    April 9, 2021 13:30

    The actress congratulated the boy on his 15th birthday.

    Gwyneth Paltrow is raising two children from ex-husband Chris Martin: a 16-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son. The actress rarely shows the heirs on her social network, but in honor of the birthday of the youngest child she could not resist and posted a congratulatory post, which was accompanied by photographs of her son. The boy’s name is Moses (Moses).

    “Holy Moses, I can’t believe you turned 15 today. You are the prettiest, smartest boy in the world. I love you so much that you can hardly imagine such a thing. Happy birthday, ”Gwyneth wrote in a letter to her son.

    Paltrow’s subscribers noted that the boy has grown noticeably, and they argue about whom he looks more like: Gwyneth or his father Chris, the lead singer of Coldplay. “What a cool one!”, “Handsome boy. I see both Gwyneth and Chris in him “,” Happy birthday, Momo! A poured father “,” You have such wonderful children, “the users write in the comments of the actress.




    Days earlier, Gwyneth posted a photo of her daughter Apple on her page. It seems that now the girl does not mind appearing on her mother’s Instagram – a couple of years ago, Paltrow complained that her daughter forbids her to publish joint pictures for a 7 million audience.

    Gwyneth broke up with the father of her children in 2016 and married Brad Falchuk a couple of years later. However, Chris is still involved in Apple and Moses’ lives and is known to get along with the actress’s current husband.

