Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her beauty secrets – and why she drinks whiskey every night

Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she can be envied by girls half her age. And if you were wondering what is the secret of her youth and beauty, then we are ready to please you: she finally shared it. As it turned out, everything is very simple. The main condition is proper nutrition. Then – training. And finally, well-chosen skin care – of course, her own Goopglow brand. She also admitted that she drinks … Japanese whiskey every night. Just because she likes him. True, in small quantities. “Of course, I don’t eat right every day. I love fries and Japanese whiskey. One way or another, I realized that all foods affect my energy level and the condition of my skin, ”the actress admitted. She also noticed that she goes in for sports every day and drinks 2-3 liters of water. “I really believe in sports. Disperse the blood, moisturize the skin, sleep, eat nutritious food, be with the people you love, have sex! ”, – shares the secrets of a happy and healthy life, Paltrow.







