Horror queen: Emma Roberts – 30

Growing up in an acting family, Emma Roberts did not know the agony of choosing a profession: her father is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Eric Roberts, and her two aunts are actresses Lisa Gillan and Julia Roberts. Emma herself admitted that she fell under the influence of the latter when she spent all her free time with her aunt on the set.

Already at the age of 10, she got her first role in the film “Cocaine” with Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz. From that moment on, the career of Julia Roberts’ niece has skyrocketed. Emma became famous after the youth sitcom “Netakaya”, in which she starred from 12 to 16 years old; however, this popularity did not become something big, like, for example, Miley Cyrus after Hannah Montana, although Emma also recorded an album.









After “Netaka” she starred in “Scream 4”, in the comedy “We are the Millers”, in the third season of “American Horror Story” she got one of the leading roles. Subsequently, Roberts played for Ryan Murphy in the seventh and eighth seasons of the project. In 2015, Emma got the lead role in the TV series Scream Queens, which was immediately renewed for two seasons. The actress played Chanel Oberlin, a spoiled student who has become a style icon. It is noteworthy that the role was written specifically for Roberts, although she herself emphasized that they had little in common in life.

Today, Emma has almost 50 roles on her account, three of which she played on the same site with the famous aunt. In 2020, Emma rarely starred as she was pregnant, and instead started a reading blog on Instagram. On December 29, she gave birth to her first child from her lover, actor Garrett Hedlund. This year, the actress will return to the screens with the fantastic film “Robots”, in which she performed the main role.

Emma Roberts turns 30 on February 10.