“I’m afraid it will delay”: Salma Hayek admitted that she never resorted to “beauty injections”

Salma Hayek

The world premiere of the comedy “Like a Boss”, starring 53-year-old Salma Hayek, will take place very soon. On the eve of the release of the picture on the screens, the actress spoke with the journalists of the Entertainment Tonight and told how she was preparing for filming in this project.

It turned out that in order to fully get into the image of the beauty business shark, the filmmakers suggested Salma to experiment a little with her appearance – it was about lip augmentation with hyaluronic acid. At first Hayek was taken aback, because before that she had never, by her own admission, resorted to “beauty injections”:

I was very excited because I had never done this before. I was wondering how this would look like. However, in the end, I had to give up the injections – literally a few days after the filming of the movie “Like a Boss” ended, I had to start a new project. There I play a heroine with a difficult fate and appear without makeup and hair. Therefore, I simply could not appear in the frame with the gel in my lips.

Instead, the painting’s make-up artists had to look for other ways to change Salma’s appearance – they were helped by a wig of fiery red hair, colored lenses and false teeth. Now Hayek is convinced that the forced refusal from “beauty injections” was for the better – the actress fears that after one time she would become addicted to these beauty procedures.

Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek on the set of “Like a Boss”

Recall that Salma’s partners on the set in the movie “Like a Boss” were Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Billy Porter. According to the plot of the film, the heroines Byrne and Haddish run their own cosmetics company. Their business is going through hard times, and the girls are on the verge of ruin. The corporation can only be saved by the titan in this area Claire Luna (played by Hayek): she plans to buy out the company. At the same time, the new boss introduces discord into the relationship of the once best friends and business colleagues.









The world premiere of the film “Like a Boss” will take place on January 10, 2020, but when the picture will appear in the Russian box office is still unknown.