Investors’ faith and software update have raised the rate of cryptocurrencies – news from Ukraine, Cryptoeconomics

After a long collapse, Bitcoin returned to growth and on Sunday, August 8, rose above $ 45,000 – the last time this cryptocurrency reached this mark in mid-May. This is evidenced by data from the Coindesk exchange.

Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum is also growing, which also reached a three-month high.

As of 14:58 on August 9 (Kyiv time), the price of bitcoin is $ 45,797.

Other cryptocurrencies are also growing: dogecoin and Uniswap rose by 20-30% over the last week, while BNB Binance, cardano and XRP rose by 5-10%, writes Forbes. As a result, the cryptocurrency market has added $ 300 billion over the past week.

This came after Ethereum updated its software this week. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin noted in an interview with Bloomberg that the update was proof of the Ethereum ecosystem’s ability to change, including reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.









In addition, software maker MicroStrategy, which has the largest number of publicly traded companies worldwide (over 105,000), said it will continue to buy the digital asset despite a $ 424.8 million Bitcoin depreciation loss in the second quarter of 2021. …

Natalia Sofienko

