It became known with whom Emma Watson has an affair

The star of the world-famous movie saga “Harry Potter”, 30-year-old Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger, has a serious relationship with her beloved.

Read Know in Google News!

Source: Foreign edition Daily Mail.

Emma Watson, Vogue

Popular articles now show more

Back in the fall, the paparazzi caught 30-year-old actress Emma Watson on a romantic walk with a stranger. Six months later, it became known that the Californian 30-year-old businessman Leo Robinton turned out to be Emma’s chosen one.

Emma Watson, Manchester Evening News









The paparazzi first photographed the lovers in London last October, when Watson and Robinton had a date in a cafe. The photographer captured them on the doorstep of the establishment, but then the press did not yet know the name of the mysterious stranger.

Emma Watson, photo Іnstagram

Emma and Leo went out of their way to keep their love a secret. After meeting the paparazzi in October, Leo deleted his accounts from all social networks in an attempt to protect his romance. But his colleagues recognized a famous actress in his companion and were amazed.

He previously worked for a cannabis company but left in 2019. Leo has a twin brother Archer, an older brother Charlie and two sisters – Lily and Daisy. A spokeswoman for Emma Watson declined to comment on the actress’s relationship.

Be sure to subscribe to our channel in Viber so as not to miss the most interesting

We will remind, earlier Dorofeeva threw a hot party on the occasion of the launch of her solo project: “Insanely happy.”

Also Znayu wrote that Hermione and Malfoy from “Harry Potter” intrigued fans with a new novel, it’s just magic: a photo.

Another portal Znayu reported that Brad Pitt’s ex took off her pants and showed long black hairs.