Monday, August 9, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Eva Mendes and more shared archival images




    news


    12021



    Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Eva Mendes and others shared archival images

    Salma Hayek, Natalie Portman and Eva Mendes

    The stars continue to be nostalgic and share archived images with followers on social networks. We suggest looking at some of these photos in our selection.

    Jennifer Aniston shared a cute baby photo in which she looks thoughtfully out the window. The shot was taken in the early 1970s.

    Jennifer Aniston

    Eva Mendes posted a photo taken on Christmas morning in the early 1980s.

    Eva Mendes

    Barbra Streisand shared a black and white shot taken in the studio during the recording of her album Butterfly in 1974.

    Barbra Streisand

    Natalie Portman remembered the 1996 melodrama Beautiful Girls, in which she played the 13-year-old Marty.

    Natalie Portman

    Lenny Kravitz shared a photo of his performance in the early 1990s.

    Lenny Kravitz

    And Salma Hayek showed archival footage taken during a 1990 photo shoot.

    Salma Hayek

    Dolly Parton posted a joint photo with her friend Loretta Lynn. The frame dates back to 1970.

    Dolly Parton with Loretta Lynn

    Halle Berry, Idris Elba, Demi Moore, Gwen Stefani and other celebrities also took part in the flash mob.

    Halle Berry
    Halle Berry




    Demmy Moor
    Demmy Moor    Idris Elba

    Gwen Stefani
    Gwen Stefani and Eve

    David Beckham David Beckham

    ekonstantinova Elizaveta Konstantinova

    Photo
    Instagram





    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us