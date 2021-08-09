Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Eva Mendes and more shared archival images

Salma Hayek, Natalie Portman and Eva Mendes

The stars continue to be nostalgic and share archived images with followers on social networks. We suggest looking at some of these photos in our selection.

Jennifer Aniston shared a cute baby photo in which she looks thoughtfully out the window. The shot was taken in the early 1970s.

Eva Mendes posted a photo taken on Christmas morning in the early 1980s.

Barbra Streisand shared a black and white shot taken in the studio during the recording of her album Butterfly in 1974.

Natalie Portman remembered the 1996 melodrama Beautiful Girls, in which she played the 13-year-old Marty.

Lenny Kravitz shared a photo of his performance in the early 1990s.

And Salma Hayek showed archival footage taken during a 1990 photo shoot.

Dolly Parton posted a joint photo with her friend Loretta Lynn. The frame dates back to 1970.

Halle Berry, Idris Elba, Demi Moore, Gwen Stefani and other celebrities also took part in the flash mob.



Halle Berry











Demmy Moor





Gwen Stefani and Eve



