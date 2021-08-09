Monday, August 9, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Jessica Alba, Hayley Bieber, Salma Hayek and others at the 2020 Golden Globes afterparty




    Jessica Alba, Hayley Bieber, Salma Hayek and others at the afterparty "Golden Globes - 2020"

    Hayley Bieber / Jessica Alba

    And now it’s time for the traditional afterparty of the Golden Globe Awards, which took place last night in Los Angeles. Celebrities gathered in the lounges of the Beverly Hilton for the annual party hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros.

    So, Haley Bieber chose a black shiny dress from Saint Laurent. She complemented the outfit with patent leather shoes with ankle straps and diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

    Hayley Bieber
    Hayley Bieber

    Hayley Bieber

    Rachel Brosnahan stepped onto the red carpet in a pink sparkly Michael Kors dress, Kate Bosworth wore a bright Prabal Gurung dress, and Jessica Alba looked dazzling in a translucent Markarian dress and Neil Lane jewelry.

    Kate Bosworth
    Kate Bosworth

    Kate Bosworth

    Kate Bosworth

    Nina Dobrev chose a strapless burgundy Dior dress for her party appearance. The actress complements her look with Jimmy Choo sandals and a diamond necklace. But Salma Hayek remained true to herself and chose a dress with an impressive neckline from Gucci.

    Jessica Alba
    Jessica Alba

    Nina Dobrev

    Nina Dobrev

    Antonio Banderas with his beloved Nicole Kempel, Nicole Scherzinger, Shailene Woodley, Bella Thorne, Ashley Greene, Helen Mirren, Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Camila Morrone, Iskra Lawrence and many others also appeared at the festive party organized in honor of the Golden Globes.

    Antonio Banderas with his beloved Nicole Kempel
    Antonio Banderas with his beloved Nicole Kempel

    Sofia Vergara
    Sofia Vergara

    Margot Robbie
    Margot Robbie

    Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
    Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

    Zoe Kravitz
    Zoe Kravitz

    Salma Hayek
    Salma Hayek

    Salma Hayek

    Gretchen Carlson and Naomi Watts
    Gretchen Carlson and Naomi Watts

    Shailene Woodley
    Shailene Woodley

    Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder
    Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

    Laura Dern
    Laura Dern

    Camilla Morrone
    Camilla Morrone

    Helen Mirren with her husband
    Helen Mirren with her husband

    Jessica Alba
    Jessica Alba




    Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland
    Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

    Hunter Schafer
    Hunter Schafer

    Spark Lawrence
    Spark Lawrence

    Rachel Brosnahan
    Rachel Brosnahan

    Paris Hilton
    Paris Hilton

    Paris Hilton

    Bella Thorne
    Bella Thorne

    Kerry Washington
    Kerry Washington

    Antonio Banderas with his beloved Nicole Kempel
    Antonio Banderas with his beloved Nicole Kempel

    Ariel Winter
    Ariel Winter

    Thomas Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
    Thomas Evans and Nicole Scherzinger

    Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
    Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

    Ashley Greene
    Ashley Greene

    Jasmine Sanders
    Jasmine Sanders

    Sofia Vergara with her son
    Sofia Vergara with her son

    Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
    Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

    Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet with their daughter Zoe
    Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoe Kravitz

    TV series team "Euphoria"
    Team of the series “Euphoria”




    Sharla Hamblin

