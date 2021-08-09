Jessica Alba, Hayley Bieber, Salma Hayek and others at the 2020 Golden Globes afterparty

Hayley Bieber / Jessica Alba

And now it’s time for the traditional afterparty of the Golden Globe Awards, which took place last night in Los Angeles. Celebrities gathered in the lounges of the Beverly Hilton for the annual party hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros.

So, Haley Bieber chose a black shiny dress from Saint Laurent. She complemented the outfit with patent leather shoes with ankle straps and diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.



Rachel Brosnahan stepped onto the red carpet in a pink sparkly Michael Kors dress, Kate Bosworth wore a bright Prabal Gurung dress, and Jessica Alba looked dazzling in a translucent Markarian dress and Neil Lane jewelry.



Nina Dobrev chose a strapless burgundy Dior dress for her party appearance. The actress complements her look with Jimmy Choo sandals and a diamond necklace. But Salma Hayek remained true to herself and chose a dress with an impressive neckline from Gucci.



Antonio Banderas with his beloved Nicole Kempel, Nicole Scherzinger, Shailene Woodley, Bella Thorne, Ashley Greene, Helen Mirren, Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Camila Morrone, Iskra Lawrence and many others also appeared at the festive party organized in honor of the Golden Globes.



Sofia Vergara



Margot Robbie



Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa



Zoe Kravitz



Salma Hayek



Gretchen Carlson and Naomi Watts



Shailene Woodley



Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder



Laura Dern



Camilla Morrone



Helen Mirren with her husband



Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland



Hunter Schafer



Spark Lawrence



Rachel Brosnahan



Paris Hilton







Bella Thorne



Kerry Washington



Ariel Winter



Thomas Evans and Nicole Scherzinger



Ashley Greene



Jasmine Sanders





Sofia Vergara with her son



Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson



Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoe Kravitz





Team of the series “Euphoria”

