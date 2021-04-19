Monday, August 9, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Julia Roberts is the new Chopard Ambassador

    April 19

    Yana Polyaninova

    And also the face of the Chopard Happy Sport campaign

    The owner of the most beautiful and recognizable smile in Hollywood became the Ambassador of the Chopard Jewelry House. The actress has a close relationship with the brand. She has chosen the Maison’s lavish jewelry on several occasions to highlight her elegant attire. Think of her appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, when she presented the film “Financial Monster”, or her look at the 2019 Golden Globes – a necklace with a massive green stone and earrings helped the actress achieve the perfect images.




    Julia Roberts wearing Chopard jewelry photo # 1
    Julia Roberts wearing Chopard jewelry
    Julia Roberts wearing Chopard jewelry photo # 2
    Julia Roberts wearing Chopard jewelry






    On April 20, the world will see the Happy Diamonds ad campaign, in which Julia took part. The Jewelry House will also present two new chronographs as part of the Happy Sport campaign. According to Chopard, Julia is “an inspiring, elegant and strong woman who best embodies the spirit of the ‘lucky diamonds’.” Director, screenwriter and clipmaker Xavier Dolan worked on the campaign.

    Instyle

    Marksistskaya Street, 34/10, office 403 Moscow, Russia, 109147




    Sharla Hamblin

