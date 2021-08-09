Julia Roberts was persuaded to star in “Friends” using quantum physics: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Friends star Matthew Perry used quantum physics to persuade Julia Roberts to star in the project. The writers spoke about this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the creators of the show, Martha Kauffman, recalled that it was a real shock for the entire team that Roberts agreed to participate in Friends. Her colleague Kevin Bright explained that it was Perry who convinced the artist.

“Matthew asked her to take part in the show. She replied to him: “Write me an article on quantum physics and I will do it.” As far as I understand, he wrote the material and faxed it to her the next day, ”said Bright.









Friends producer Alexa Junge noted that Roberts had a strong interest in Perry. According to her, the actress flirted with a colleague by fax and sent him messages asking: “Why should I go on a date with you?” All the writers of the series helped the artist come up with answers.

Friends is an American comedy series about the life of six friends. The project is recognized as one of the best in the history of American television in its genre and was awarded six Emmy and Golden Globe awards. The first episode premiered on September 22, 1994. In November 2020, Perry revealed that in March 2021, viewers will see a special new edition of the show.