Keira Knightley first appeared on the red carpet after the birth of her second child

Less than a month ago, 34-year-old Keira Knightley gave birth to her second child, but she did not forget about work for maternal concerns. Last day, the actress supported the film crew of the film “Dangerous Secrets” (Official Secrets), in which she starred. The British premiere took place at the London Film Festival.

For her first carpet after giving birth, Kira chose a white Simone Rocha dress from the 2020 summer collection. Knightley complemented a light organza outfit with floral embroidery with gold-tone shoes.



The press learned about the birth of the second child of the actress, or rather guessed it, when Kira and her husband James Ryton appeared on the streets of London with a stroller. The couple did not comment on this event in the media.

Meanwhile, the political thriller “Dangerous Secrets” is one of the most anticipated fall premieres in the UK. The film is based on the true story of British intelligence officer Catherine Gunn (played by Keira Knightley), who in 2003 exposed the American and British governments for the illegal invasion of Iraq.



Keira Knightley with the crew of the film "Dangerous Secrets"








